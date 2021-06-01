    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Biden-Putin Meeting Without Major Agreement, Russia Forecasts

  • The very fact of a conversation between the two leading nuclear powers at the level of top officials, of course, is important, this needs to be supported in every possible way,

    The very fact of a conversation between the two leading nuclear powers at the level of top officials, of course, is important, this needs to be supported in every possible way," Lavrov said. | Photo: Twitter/ @mfa_russia

Published 1 June 2021
Opinion

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference that "as for the upcoming summit in Geneva on 16 June of the presidents of Russia and the United States, we are not creating illusions, we are not trying to create the impression that there will be some breakthroughs, some historic fateful decisions."

Russia does not expect breakthroughs in the future Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

RELATED:

Russia Blasts the United States' Spying on European Politicians

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference that "as for the upcoming summit in Geneva on 16 June of the presidents of Russia and the United States, we are not creating illusions, we are not trying to create the impression that there will be some breakthroughs, some historic fateful decisions."

"But the very fact of a conversation between the two leading nuclear powers at the level of top officials, of course, is important; this needs to be supported in every possible way," the official added.

The parties agreed to their first in-person meeting a week ago. Still, after the press release of the White House on the decision, experts had said that any significant understanding is unlikely since they are not willing to make concessions. However, it is still relevant for the presidents to lower the tensions.  

Tags

Biden-Putin meeting US-Russia relations

People

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden

Sputnik
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.