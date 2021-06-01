Biden-Putin Meeting Without Major Agreement, Russia Forecasts

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference that "as for the upcoming summit in Geneva on 16 June of the presidents of Russia and the United States, we are not creating illusions, we are not trying to create the impression that there will be some breakthroughs, some historic fateful decisions."

Russia does not expect breakthroughs in the future Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference that "as for the upcoming summit in Geneva on 16 June of the presidents of Russia and the United States, we are not creating illusions, we are not trying to create the impression that there will be some breakthroughs, some historic fateful decisions."

��FM Sergey #Lavrov: The development of strategic partnership with #China is among our top priorities. 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago our leaders signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, demonstrating the resolve to pass our friendship down through the generations.



�� https://t.co/vmK2DONZlo pic.twitter.com/TzZtRNhdzg — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) June 1, 2021

"But the very fact of a conversation between the two leading nuclear powers at the level of top officials, of course, is important; this needs to be supported in every possible way," the official added.

The parties agreed to their first in-person meeting a week ago. Still, after the press release of the White House on the decision, experts had said that any significant understanding is unlikely since they are not willing to make concessions. However, it is still relevant for the presidents to lower the tensions.