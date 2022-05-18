Biden Invokes Defense Production Act To Increase Baby Formula

Baby formulas have run short in American supermarkets since top U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in February recalled thousands of them due to bacterial infection complaints.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to help infant formula manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply and fight these products’ nationwide shortage.

"The president requires suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good," the White House stated.

On Monday, the ABT announced that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. health regulator to resume baby formula production at its Michigan plant.

To fight shortages, Biden also directed U.S. agencies to use Defense Department commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards.

"Bypassing regular air freighting routes will speed up the importation and distribution of formula and serve as an immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production," the White House said.

"I am requesting to implement these and any other appropriate measure available to get additional safe baby formula into the country immediately," Biden stressed.