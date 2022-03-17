Biden Claims Against President Putin Are Unacceptable: Russia

The Russian government spokesperson Peskov argued that Biden has no morals to make offensive remarks about war because he suggested the 1999 bombing of Belgrade.

On Thursday, the Russian government spokesperson Dmitri Peskov rejected the position assumed by U.S. President Joe Biden, who described his President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal".

"Our president is a very wise, perceptive, and cultured statesman. Such statements are absolutely intolerable, unacceptable, and unforgivable,” Peskov highlighted, recalling that Biden has no morals to make such offensive remarks given that he suggested the 1999 bombing of Belgrade, Yugoslavia, when he served as a senator.

"Other American officials have approved criminal actions against innocent civilians, such as the 1945 throwing of atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki cities in Japan, where over 200,000 people died," the Russian official added.

Biden publicly branded Putin with that phrase in an exchange with a reporter at the White House after initially responding with a "no" to a question about whether he was ready to call the Russian President that.

The White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued that Biden was speaking from his heart and insisted that there is a separate legal process to determine whether Putin has violated international law when prompting the Russian defensive military operation in Ukraine. On Thursday, the U.S. President also ordered the delivery of military equipment worth US$800 million to Ukraine to address President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's urgent appeal to the U.S. Congress for military help. The weaponry comprises 9,000 anti-armor systems, drones, and 7,000 small arms such as machine guns, shotguns, and grenade launchers. "We will make Putin pay the price he deserves," Biden promised, stressing that his administration will continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against the Russian army.