Biden Approves Redeployment of US Troops to Somalia

Washington seeks to increase its military presence in this country to deal with the terrorist threats posed to U.S. citizens in the region.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden approved a plan to redeploy U.S. troops to the eastern African country of Somalia to counter the extremist group al-Shabab.

Drawn from forces already deployed in Africa, less than 500 troops will be repositioned to Somalia to constitute "a small, persistent U.S. military presence" in the country, a senior administration official said during a briefing with reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

The Biden administration's move reversed former President Donald Trump's order made in the waning days of his administration to pull out all of the approximately 750 military personnel from Somalia.

U.S. troops have been serving their duties in the war-torn country on a rotational basis since Biden took office, a dynamic the administration now considers insufficient in addressing terrorist threats posed to U.S. citizens in the region.

Biden's entourage is all #BlackLivesMatter until Biden invades #Somalia



The US Empire never gets tired of invading, stealing and imposing puppet regimes in nations 1000s of miles away from their border..wait until it hits them home. pic.twitter.com/VlimR6sI52 — Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) May 17, 2022

"Al-Shabab has taken advantage of Somali instability and fractious politics to become, as I indicated, al-Qaeda's largest and wealthiest global affiliate," the official said.

"We have seen regrettably, clear evidence of al-Shabab's intent and capability to target Americans in the region," he added.

The official said Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops in Somalia had created "unnecessary and elevated risks" to U.S. troops entering or exiting the country, arguing that the redeployment is "a step that rationalizes what was essentially an irrational argument."