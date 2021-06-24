Biden Announces Agreement on $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

"I did not get everything I wanted, but they gave more than perhaps they were willing to give at the beginning of the negotiations," said the president at the end of the dialogue this Thursday with 10 legislators from both parties at the White House.

According to Biden, "a bipartisan agreement means compromise," and this one in particular, if approved in Congress, "will allow the creation of millions of jobs" in the reconstruction of ports, airports, bridges and highways.

Republican Senator Susan Collins stated that they reached a consensus on the price, scope and how to finance the plan, while her party colleague Rob Portman pointed out that they will be able to pay for the plan without raising taxes.

The Government stated in a press release that they will allocate $1.2 trillion over eight years for new investments, of which $312 billion will be for road, bridge, railroad, electric bus, port and airport projects, among others.

We’ve struck a deal. A group of senators – five Democrats and five Republicans – has come together and forged an infrastructure agreement that will create millions of American jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

In addition, they propose to allocate $266 billion for other issues such as the water system, broadband and investments to reduce the impact of climate change.

The Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate and need at least 60 votes to advance in the discussion of the bill, a number that now seems less impossible due to the support for the proposal expressed Thursday in Washington.