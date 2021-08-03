    • Live
News > U.S.

Biden Agrees To Extend Eviction Ban, 11 Million People at Risk

  • It is estimated that the eviction ban will impact 80 percent of counties and 90 percent of the U.S. population.

Published 3 August 2021 (3 hours 46 minutes ago)
The moratorium was ordered after an intense campaign lead by Reps. Cori Bush, as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined to pressure the government to protect millions of families.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden's administration authorized a new eviction ban for another 60 days after progressive lawmakers staged a protest and spent the night outside the Capitol to demand an extension as 11 million U.S. citizens would be automatically homeless.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the measure applies to “counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels” of Covid-19 and will last until October 3."

It is estimated that the eviction ban will impact 80 percent of counties and 90 percent of the U.S. population. However, progressive politicians are rushing to get some legislation on the issue before the moratorium expires as the latest decision can still be challenged in the Supreme Court.

"When in fact the moratorium ends, we absolutely cannot be in the same place we are in now. We need to have some legislation passed in Congress, in the House, especially," Rep. Barbara Lee said. 

