Biden Admin To Send 20 Million Authorized Vaccine Doses Abroad

President Biden announced his administration would send an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June, including shots authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

This marks the first time the United States has sent Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses abroad. The administration has previously announced plans to export up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been authorized for domestic use in the United States.

According to Psaki, the 80 million doses committed is the highest number of doses donated by any country in the world to date.

She did not comment on where the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines will go, saying that decision will arrive after the vaccine receives clearance from the FDA in the coming weeks.

Biden's announcement means that by the end of June, it's more than likely the U.S. will have more than 20 million authorized vaccine doses sitting around. Part of the reason is that states have already begun turning down their federal vaccine allocations as demand in the population has dropped.

In the past months, the United States has faced significant criticism for hoarding vaccines, especially given its supply has outpaced demand domestically. Among the world's four major vaccine producers, the U.S. has decided to keep nearly its entire vaccine supply up to this date.