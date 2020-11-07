Biden Accepts Presidential Victory During Primetime Speech

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the people of the United States Saturday night after numerous media outlets confirmed the electoral victory of the former vice president and senator from Delaware.

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, vice president elect and now former senator from California, Kamala Harris, began the evening by accepting victory, citing the late Congressmen John Lewis of Georgia about the importance of the U.S. democratic process. She thanked the people of the U.S. for turning out to vote in record numbers, as well as the poll workers for counting every last vote.

Harris claims that the U.S. people made their voices heard by choosing science, dignity, truth and Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Harris honored the women—Black, Latina and Native American—who are often overlooked but serve as the backbone of U.S. democracy and, more importantly, have historically protected the people's right to vote.

Harris, who is now the highest serving woman, and, more specifically, African- and Asian-American woman, in U.S. history, admitted that the road ahead will not be easy, but that Biden and she are ready for the challenge.

#LIVE | Vice President-Elect of the United States @KamalaHarris "All women, especially Black women, are the backbone of our democracy." pic.twitter.com/6Bl41S7mqI — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 8, 2020

After Harris' introduction, Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic candidate for the U.S. presidency, confirmed the electoral victory Saturday, thanking his supporters for their ongoing dedication to his campaign and for delivering him a clear victory.

During his victory speech, Biden reminded the U.S. people that he received the most votes for president in U.S. history, an unprecedented 74 million. Biden said he pledged to "not divide, but unify," and to "win the confidence of all people." Biden thanked his wife Jill, a lifelong educator, for her tireless love and support, as well as from the rest of his extended family, including his deceased son Beau.

Biden further thanked the local officials and polls workers who toiled countless hours in the midst of the pandemic, as well as his campaign team and volunteers for building "the broadest and most diverse campaign ever."

#LIVE | President-Elect of the United States @JoeBiden: "I promise to be a president who will not divide but will unify so that the United States can once again be respected throughout the world." pic.twitter.com/pCj5DSyL9H — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 8, 2020

Biden said that it's time to stop treating our opponents as enemies, but rather as Americans, and that now is the time to heal and see one another again in the United States. He mentioned the need to root out systemic racism, to restore our planet and to give everybody a democratic and fair shot at equal opportunities.

Biden said it's important to get COVID-19 under control, a first and essential step before getting the economy back on track. He announced that he will name a team of transition advisers on Monday, essentially a group of sceitnists and experts, built on "bedrock science and compassion," in order to get COVID-19 under control and turn around the course of the pandemic.

Biden said that the mandate of the U.S. people is for political cooperation, and that he will call on Congress to act upon this mandate, and work across the aisle with both Democrats and Republicans alike.

In his speech, Biden invoked past U.S. presidents such as Abraham Lincoln, FDR, JFK and Barack Obama, reminding that he continues on their legacies by seeking to restore the "soul of America," reminding the audience that the whole world is watching, which sees the U.S. as a "beacon for the globe."

#LIVE | #Trump does not acknowledge the results. "Beginning on Monday, our campaing will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure elections law are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump says.https://t.co/Wo0thjESZl — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 7, 2020

After a tense few days since Tuesday's presidential election, the final results from the battleground state Pennsylvania were released Saturday morning, showing Biden had eeked out a narrow victory in the state, putting him over the 270 electoral votes necessary to assure victory.

Multiple states, such as North Carolina and Alaska, where Trump is currently leading, and Georgia, where Biden is slightly leading, still have thousands of votes to count, and the final vote tally may not be known for days, if not weeks. That said, with Biden having secured Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes and Arizona's 11 electoral votes, he has securely won the U.S. presidency, even if Trump ends up winning the remaining states.

Although Biden and Harris will now occupy the White House and the Democrats have retained majority control of the House of Representatives, the composition of the U.S. Senate is still to be determined. Special run-off races in January 2021 for the two Georgia Senate seats will determine whether the Republicans will continue to lead the upper house of Congress, or whether it will be split 50-50 between the two parties, in which case Vice President Harris would be the tie-breaker.