Biden & Trump Achieve Victories in the Primaries of Five States

On Tuesday, the U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump achieved victories in their parties' primaries in five states: Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona.

According to projections carried out by Fox, NBC and CBS, both candidates won comfortably in the Arizona primaries, where Biden obtained 89 percent of the votes and Trump 76 percent of the votes.

Following weeks of campaign advertisements, political addresses and voting in more than two dozen primary contests, Americans are confronting a reality that numerous have sought to avoid -- the first presidential rematch since 1956.

Dissatisfaction with constrained political alternatives and desire for a broader selection are frequently heard.

In a January poll conducted by Ipsos, a global leader in market research, two thirds of respondents indicated they were "tired of seeing the same candidates in presidential elections and want someone new." The survey also revealed that only a quarter of Americans are "satisfied" with the two-party system.

In another high-profile race on Tuesday, Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno is projected to win the Republican Senate primary in Ohio, marking a victory for the former president. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is running for re-election and faces no primary opposition.

Given the Democrats' fragile 51-49 majority in the Senate, Brown's position is anticipated to be a primary focus for the GOP in this year's election.