Bezos Throws Party for Billionaires, Officials in Trump's Govt

Amazon CEO billionaire Jeff Bezos threw a huge party on Saturday night in Washington, D.C. attended by the most influential officials of President Donald Trump’s administration, along with billionaires, journalists, and celebrities.

Bezos’ lavish party was an after-party for the exclusive Alfalfa Club annual dinner in Washington, an event that takes place each year and that on Saturday, honored Sen. Mitt Romney.



Romney brought the actor Ben Stiller to the party as his guest, and both men were then seen entering Bezos’ house after the dinner.



A number of current and former officials in Trump's White House attended the party at Bezos' US$23 million D.C. mansion. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisers to the president, Transportation Secretary and wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Elaine Chao, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former Trump administration Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and former National Security deputy adviser Dina Powell were all at the event.



Several wealthy executives and billionaires including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Bridgewater Associates co-CEO David McCormick, billionaire businessman David Rubenstein, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, AOL founder Steve Case, among others, also joined the party.



The gathering led observers to note that the ruling elite in the United States has a “class solidarity.”



“A couple of weeks ago Jeff Bezos was tweeting pics from Jamal Khashoggi's memorial,” said Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders.



“Over the weekend he had Khashoggi's murderer's buddy Jared Kushner over for a party.



Kushner is a close friend of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is widely believed to stand behind the October 2, 2018, murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.



Journalists, including CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell, Politico founder Robert Allbritton, and Good Morning America correspondent Claire Shipman, were guests of Bezos. Former President Barack Obama's Press Secretary Jay Carney and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan were also seen at the event.



Crooked Media's Brian Beutler tweeted that such a concentration of elite wealth and power appeared to perfectly illustrate what is denounced by the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sanders and Sen. Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.



“Very strange of Jeff Bezos to make such a huge in-kind donation to the Sanders and Warren campaigns,” said Beutler.