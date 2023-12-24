Bethelem: Christmas Canceled in Solidarity to Palestine

This year the celebration will be no the big party it used to be but a "solemn, of prayer and fasting".

The sacred city of Bethlehem in the West Bank, where Catholic tradition places the birth of Jesus, cancelled Christmas celebrations due to the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza, local authorities announced.

Last month, local leaders took the decision to reduce the festivities in solidarity with the people of Palestine, as the Israeli occupying forces continued their heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The leaders of the churches in Bethlehem and throughout the Holy Land have decided to silence this year’s Christmas celebrations because of the ongoing war in Gaza in the face of constant shelling by the Israeli occupying forces.

Mayor Hanna Hanania explained that they decided to cancel Christmas celebrations this year as inappropriate at a time when Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip. He explained: "The birth of Jesus is a message of hope for all the children of the world, and we cannot celebrate it when thousands of children are being killed in the Gaza Strip".

"We, the Palestinians, will recover... I feel sorry for those who are complicit. Will you ever recover from this?"



"We are an integral part of the Palestinian community and suffer the same problems as our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip. Muslims and Christians have lived side by side for many decades under the aggression of the occupation, and together we face our daily life", added the official.

At the Emmanuel Evangelical Church in Bethlehem, instead of Christmas lights, Pastor Nihad Salman pulled a banner out of the church closet. The banner shows the image of a woman fleeing the bombed buildings, with words printed in Arabic: "Let us rise and worship God".

The cancellation of the Christmas festivities was a serious blow to the local economy: tourism constitutes around 70% of Bethlehem’s income, and falls mainly at that time. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Israel and there are few foreigners visiting. Local authorities indicated that some 70 hotels in the city have been forced to close, leaving thousands of Palestinians unemployed.