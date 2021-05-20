    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

Bermuda To See Subtropical Cyclone by Friday -US NHC

  • The non-tropical low-pressure system located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward.

    The non-tropical low-pressure system located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward. | Photo: Twitter/ @NHC_Atlantic

Published 20 May 2021
Opinion

"The low is expected to turn westward and west-southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday," the National Hurricane Center said.
 

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Thursday that a low-pressure system off Bermuda is set to become a subtropical cyclone by Friday.

RELATED:

Black Woman Sworn in as Governor in Bermuda

"A non-tropical low-pressure system located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward, and recent satellite wind data indicate that the system has gale-force winds," the NHC explained.

"The low is expected to turn westward and west-southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. After that time, the system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday," the monitoring center added.

It is estimated that the system has a 70 percent probability of becoming a cyclone.

Tags

Bermuda Caribbean Cyclone

Reuters, US National Hurricane Center
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.