Belize Elections Kick Off Despite Flooding Caused by ETA

Belize general elections on Wednesday kick-off despite the severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Eta in the last 48 hours.

"General elections will be held as scheduled, even though the country continues to recover from the ravages of the storm," Belize's Prime Minister Dean Barrow said.

Thousands of people in the coastal and southern areas have been affected by the severe flooding caused in the Central American country by the Eta winds and heavy rains.

"Postponing the elections is inconceivable, as there is nothing in the Belizean Constitution that stipulates such decision," Barrow said.

An estimated 21,120 children are affected by the flooding in #Belize. In addition to sharing early warning messages, @UNICEF and partners are preparing water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition supplies to support the Government's response in the hardest hit areas. #HurricaneEta pic.twitter.com/f32XCufVGW — UNICEF Belize (@unicefbelize) November 10, 2020

The ruling United Democratic Party (UDP), which has Patrick Faber as its candidate, seeks to win the presidency over the opposition United People's Party (PUP), which has Johnny Briceño as its candidate. "The elections won't be postponed. However, the government will guarantee the safety of public officials and voters," Belize's Department of Elections and Boundaries stated. Authorities announced that at least eight polling stations will be used as shelters for refugees due to the heavy rains and consequent flooding that brought Eta. "Police will also enforce the curfew regulation imposed to curb the COVID-19 contagion in the country," National Police Commissioner Chester Williams said.