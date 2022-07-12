Belarus President Warns of West’s Erosive Effect on the World

"The countries of the West, under the explicit command of the United States, are destroying the world security system," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko's remarks came at a ceremony honoring graduates of military universities, where he warned about the risk of a full-scale war deployed by the West in which, as he said, no one would win.

According to the Belarusian President, "the countries of the West, under the explicit command of the United States, are destroying the world security system systematically, methodically and even against their own national interests and the wishes of their peoples."

Lukashenko said that current developments surrounding both Belarus and Russia demand the utmost vigilance and attention. Referring to NATO's pursuit of a "crusade to the East," he said that "armed groups, supported by neo-Nazi ideology and outright fascist regimes, are being formed in undesirable countries."

Lukashenko blamed Western nations, saying that in the guise of reinforcing European defense, they carry out ground and air reconnaissance, military command logistics, shift equipment and supplies from other regions, while raising military budgets and shielding member states of the U.S.-led military bloc.



MINSK, July 12.

Faced with the movement of NATO troops to the eastern part of the region, Belarus and Russia continue to voice their condemnation, as this move endangers European security, increases tensions, and destabilizes the region.