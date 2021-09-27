Belarus Denounces Foreign Military Deployment Near Its Borders

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko warned Monday about the deployment of foreign troops near his country's border.

In a meeting with heads of national security agencies, the president pointed out that in the case of Poland, those forces are mainly from the U.S.

"We see how Lithuania gets into every crevice to show its loyalty to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the United States. However, the saddest thing is Ukraine. We are opening, as they used to say in the old way, a new front," he expressed.

Cuba rejects attempts to expand NATO's presence near ����Russia's borders and calls for an end to foreign interference in ����Belarus, reiterating solidarity with President Alexander Lukashenko and the people of Belarus. @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/bpbr4J4lkM — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 23, 2021

Lukashenko warned that Kiev has created more and more military training camps, where they also prepare Belarusian opposition members wanted for justice in his country, with the aim of returning to Belarus to work for foreign special services in attempts to overthrow the democratically elected government.