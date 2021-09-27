    • Live
Belarus Denounces Foreign Military Deployment Near Its Borders

  • The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei told the UN General Assembly that Western European countries have

    The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei told the UN General Assembly that Western European countries have "fabricated" a migrant crisis along its western border. | Photo: Twitter/@AJEnglish

Published 27 September 2021
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko warned Monday about the deployment of foreign troops near his country's border.

In a meeting with heads of national security agencies, the president pointed out that in the case of Poland, those forces are mainly from the U.S.

Belarus Warns of US-NATO Military Expansion in Eastern Europe

"We see how Lithuania gets into every crevice to show its loyalty to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the United States. However, the saddest thing is Ukraine. We are opening, as they used to say in the old way, a new front," he expressed.

Lukashenko warned that Kiev has created more and more military training camps, where they also prepare Belarusian opposition members wanted for justice in his country, with the aim of returning to Belarus to work for foreign special services in attempts to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Belarus Borders Russia NATO Lithuania Poland Foreign Intervention

People

Alexander Lukashenko

