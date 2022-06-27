Beijing Reopens Primary and Middle Schools

Students in Beijing return to class after more than 50 days off because of the resurgence of COVID-19. Primary and middle schools are reopening after the remote education period.

Schools have reopened, taking into account campus epidemic prevention and control measures. According to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, students and teachers must take nucleic acid testing twice a week, with a period of 48 hours between each other.

Security guards, canteen staff, cleaners, and other vital groups should be summited to tests according to the city's industry health regulations. The campus environment will be analyzed with regularity.

Li Yi, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, said they "should strike a balance between epidemic prevention and control and the quality of education, and try our best to timely restore schooling."

Beijing schools resume in-person classes, 2 months after resurgence of virus. pic.twitter.com/jcFBwI9v8l — Lin Jing 林静 (@CGCHINA_CPT) June 27, 2022

Referring to those students who are still in closed-management areas and under home quarantine, Li said they would continue to study at home. Regarding the kindergartens, the commission said they are scheduled to reopen on July 4.