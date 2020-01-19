Barbados Will Not Take Part in US 'Attempt to Divide Region'

"As chairman of CARICOM, it is impossible for me to agree that my Foreign Minister should attend a meeting with anyone to which members of CARICOM are not invited. If some are invited and not all, then it is an attempt to divide this region."

Barbados' Prime Minister, the Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, said on Saturday night that her country will not take part in any "attempt to divide this region." Mottley was referring to a high-profile Caribbean meeting in Jamacia that will be attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During a gala of The Right Excellent Errol W. Barrow on Saturday night, Mottley vowed to remain "friends of all and satellites to none" in reference to skipping the upcoming meeting in the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

"I am conscious that when Errol Barrow stood and remarked that 'we shall be friends of all and satellites of none,' little did he know that that statement would be embraced by every single Prime Minister of government that succeeded him. It is as valid today, perhaps even more so than it was at the time of its initial delivery, Mottley said.

Mottley pointed out as the chairman of CARICOM, it would be unacceptable to attend a meeting in which some member states were not invited.

"As chairman of CARICOM, it is impossible for me to agree that my Foreign Minister should attend a meeting with anyone to which members of CARICOM are not invited. If some are invited and not all, then it is an attempt to divide this region," Mottley asserted.

The premier specified that Barbados' foreign minister would not attend the meeting with Pompeo, nor would they participate in any conference that would seek to split up the region. Mottley would conclude by promising to uphold Barrow's principles and put Barbados first.