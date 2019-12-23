Barbados Graduates Large Number of Cadets in the Advance Corps

“This is the first Passing Out programme for the Barbados Youth Advance Corps; it has come now with a foundation that we cannot forget because it is due to the grounding of the Barbados Youth Service that we are able to get to where we are now."

Barbados announced last Friday that its First and Second Cohort of the Barbados Youth Advance Corps graduated after a six-week training period in which the cadets under went a grueling physical and mental test.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment, Yolande Howard, stated during the Passing Out Parade at the Barbados Cadet Camp Site that she was extremely pleased to witness the graduation of these two cohorts, stressing that these young people would have gone through a program that taught them discipline and responsibility and it is these kinds of values that allowed them to be able stand tall during the ceremony last Friday.

The minister expressed her gratitude and admiration of these cadets, especially after they completed this rigorous training.

“This is the first Passing Out programme for the Barbados Youth Advance Corps; it has come now with a foundation that we cannot forget because it is due to the grounding of the Barbados Youth Service that we are able to get to where we are now,” she said.

“They went through a residential phase of six weeks each, which is shorter than the residential phase of the Barbados Youth Service, but this is a critical component of this programme. And we know that six weeks is not enough and we admit that and we are going to work to change that, but we will have more time over the next year and several months to deal with these young people and their issues," she continued.

Howard would conclude her statement by commending the Barbados Youth Advance Corps staff members who were there to help the cadets get through some of the most difficult tests.