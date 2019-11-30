Barbados Celebrates the 53rd Anniversary of Its Independence

This Caribbean country achieved its independence from the United Kingdom on November 30, 1966.

The people of Barbados celebrates the 53rd anniversary of their country’s political independence from the United Kingdom on Nov. 30, with colorful parades, musical spectacles, and other events

This year's parade includes "community groups, sporting, and cultural icons; some 5000 students, life-sized portraits of our national heroes, vendors serving traditional Barbadian items, secondary school students taking part in cultural activities and a special guest performance by Edwin Yearwood," local media What's On! reported.

During her live Independence Address to the Nation, Prime Minister Mia Mottley highlighted this Caribbean country's latest and most important economic achievements.

“​​​​​​​Simply put, the economy of Barbados is on the right track," Mottley said and announced that "our preparations for a significant number of investment and development projects are now well underway," outlet Buzz Caribbean reported.

She also mentioned that the people of Barbados next year will see "the beginning of a transformation that will touch just about every aspect of our daily lives.”

On this day the Barbados government also awarded Independence Awards to musicians and educators who have significantly contributed to the cultural transformation of their society.

"The three top National Honors for Independence Day 2019 have gone to musical icon Anthony Nicholas Mighty Gabby Carter, leader of the world-famous Merrymen Charles Emile Straker and Principal of the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Violet Eudine Barriteau," outlet Barbados Today reported.

#VIDEO | La embajada de Barbados ���� acreditada en Venezuela, rindió honores al Libertador Simón Bolívar, con una ofrenda floral ante el sarcófago que guarda sus restos con motivo del 53 aniversario de su Independencia.#EsperanzaPazYDiálogo pic.twitter.com/rxwIihPdVn — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) November 30, 2019

On the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the independence of Barbados, its embassy in Venezuela honored Liberator Simon Bolivar with a floral offering before the sarcophagus that keeps his remains. Hope, peace, and dialogue.

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega sent greetings to PM Mottley on the occasion of the anniversary of the independence of her country.

“The path to independence, freedom, and prosperity for our peoples is a challenging one and the people of Barbados have traveled it with a profound sense of pride and national dignity,” Ortega said.

“We acknowledge your leadership to achieve meaningful advances for the well-being of the people of Barbados, and your actions in favor of regional integration and dialogue, upholding the principles of self-determination, sustainable development, and non-intervention.”

The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration secretary David Denny also sent greetings to Barbados and recalled the importance of moving towards the full constitution of a Republic, which requires to formally remove the Queen of England as Barbado's Head of State.

“We need a people's Republic... and we look forward to our Prime Minister leading the people of Barbados to a new form of democracy and development.”