Bangladesh: Monsoon Season Widens Fear of New Disease Outbreaks

Bangladesh's Emergency Health Operations Control Room Spokesman Ayesha Akther said that at least 145 people have died and over five million have been affected in flood-related incidents since June 30.

The current situation increases the risk of causing outbreaks of deadly diseases and threaten to worsen the COVID-19 pandemic

"These are the longest floods we have seen in years, but the water has already receded in many districts and we are preparing for the after-flood response," the National Coordination Center for Disaster Response Director Tasmin Ara Ajimiri said.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned that this situation carries a risk of outbreaks of deadly diseases and a worsening of the coronavirus pandemic in the southern region of Asia.

"This is one of the largest monsoon floods we have faced in many years and the worst is yet to come," the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Secretary Feroz Salah Uddin said.

"We are facing an increasing risk of malaria, dengue, diarrhea, and the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The Disaster Management Ministry warned that 33 out of the 64 districts of the country have suffered the effects of the monsoon floods and 5.5 million people have been affected.

Bangladesh, which has a fifth of its territory covered by rivers in the Ganges delta, is hit by the monsoon rains and floods season, which covers from June to September every year.