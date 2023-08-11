    • Live
Bangladesh: Almost 3,000 Dengue Cases in 24 Hours

    Dengue patients in Bangladesh. Aug. 11, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@GlobalVectorHub

Published 11 August 2023 (12 hours 18 minutes ago)
Opinion

"...26,196 dengue cases were recorded in August..."

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh said that, in a grim landmark, a total of 2,959 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in the past 24 hours; the highest number in a single day so far this year.

According to the figures reported by the DGHS, 1,097 people were diagnosed with dengue in Dhaka.

According to the DGHS, recent reported infections, has increase the number of dengue cases to 78,028 in Bangladesh so far this year.

The DGHS also stated that 26,196 dengue cases were recorded in August after 43,854 people were infected with the disease in July.

Official data shows that with 113 reported deaths in August, 204 deaths in July and 34 in June, the number of death has increase to 364 so far this year.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation for mosquito-borne diseases.

