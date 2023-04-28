Ban on Electoral Propaganda in Force in Paraguay

A total of 4 782 940 Paraguayans are eligible to vote in next Sunday's elections.

On Friday, the electoral ban came into force in Paraguay, which suspends all kinds of propaganda in favor of any candidate.

According to Art. 324 of the Electoral Code in case of violating the electoral propaganda ban, a person could be sanctioned with a fine equivalent to 100 minimum wages, or imprisonment of up to 6 months.

It is thus prohibited to display banners, graffiti and posters or messages on radio, television or written media with proposals of candidates or government programs.

In the case of social networks, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) said that the Prosecutor's Office will be able to prosecute those who make propaganda through social networks.

However, there is a lack of regulation due to the fact that the Electoral Code was enacted before the existence of social networks.

Hoy en #Paraguay:

��Asueto en todas las instituciones educativas.

��Rige veda electoral p/ propagandas electorales.

��#EleccionesPy TSJE repartirá maletines electorales y máquinas de votación en Central.

��Sigue vacunación de invierno en SND de 9:00 a 20:00 — Sara Moreno ���� (@SaraMorenoPy) April 28, 2023

Today in Paraguay: Holiday in all educational institutions. Electoral ban in force for electoral propaganda. ElectionPy TSJE will distribute electoral briefcases and voting machines in Central. Continues winter vaccination at SND from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

On Sunday, April 30, a total of 4 782 940 Paraguayans are eligible to vote. President and Vice President of the Republic, Senators, Deputies, Governors and members of Departmental Boards will be elected.

The president-elect will take office on August 15 for the 2023-2028 term in the South American country, where there is no reelection.

Among the main presidential candidates, the bidding is between Efraín Alegre, of the National Agreement Alliance and Santiago Peña, of the Colorado Party.