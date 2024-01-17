Bahamas to Crack Down on Organized Crime

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the national security forces will lead the search for gang members in every neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the Bahamas government announced that it is proceeding with a zero-tolerance policy against organized crime, after recognizing that violent groups have gone too far and plunged the country into a spiral of death and crime.

Explaining the Clear, Hold and Build strategy, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the national security forces will lead the search for gang members in every neighborhood with the clear objective of dismantling the networks and their illicit operations.

"We will show no mercy to those who have no compassion for their fellow countrymen. If you choose crime, you will face the full weight of the law," he warned, noting that the campaign came in response to the murder of 11 people since January 1.

Davis called attention to the fact that many of those killed and their killers had a common criminal record and were out on bail.

In this sense, he demanded greater rigor from the judicial authorities when granting this benefit to those accused of taking someone's life.

He also announced the approval shortly of an anti-gang law and the tightening of other regulations to neutralize the actions of violent gangs, clean up the streets and guarantee citizen security.