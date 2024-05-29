Bahamas: Minnis Willing to Unify FNM

Minnis declared to the press that the most important element is respect.

Few days before the Free National Movement’s (FNM) convention, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday that he can unite the fractured party, which has witnessed fighting recently.

Minnis declared to the press that the most important element is respect.“Not only do I believe that I can unify the party, but I know I can do it,” he said.

He added “In any entity, there are challenges and there are problems. You have dislikes, you have animosity and whatever else.”

“If you don’t like me, that’s not going to change overnight. If I don’t like you, that can’t change overnight, but what can change overnight is respect, and respect should be phase one.

“So, I would encourage the whole FNM body to start by respecting each other. You are allowed to have a difference of opinion. That’s the beauty of democracy. That’s the foundation of the FNM, freedom of speech, openness, freedom of movement, etc. So, start with respect.

Speaking about the current Prime Minister, Brave Davis, he said “That’s my prime minister. I didn’t vote for him but that’s my prime minister and I respect the prime minister. That is all we have to do. Let’s go back to basics. Respect each other and out of respect, love comes.”

Minnis and Michael Pintard, the current leader, are seeking leadership of the party. The leadership race on Saturday will be the last before the next general election, the FNM announced.

Pintard took the helm in a special convention in November 2021, two months after the FNM, led by Minnis, suffered a staggering loss at the polls in the September 2021 general election.

Minnis did not seek the leadership in that convention.

However, he said again yesterday that he should be given a chance to complete the work he began in 2017 when he became prime minister, arguing that his plans were derailed by two devastating hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Minnis had clearly fallen out of favor with the Bahamian public by the time of the 2021 election, he claimed yesterday that he has learned from his mistakes.

He stressed “The mistakes that you were making at that time, you would have carried those mistakes even further.

“But now, because you can look at the global picture, you realize that this is what we need to do different ...

Asked yesterday if he will come out on top on Saturday, he said, “No doubt. I don’t enter anything to lose.”

Minnis added, “I know we’re going to win, and while I’m here, I’m asking delegates to give me the opportunity again to advance this country.”