Bahamas Goes To The Polls To Elect Prime Minister

Bahamians go to the polls this Thursday to choose their new prime minister and the 39 seats in the House of Representatives.

The political organizations with the greatest electoral options are the Free National Movement (FNM) led by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and the opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) led by Philip Davis.

The elections are marked by the high incidence of COVID-19 in an archipelago whose economy depends on American tourists. Since March 2020, the Bahamas have registered 19,601 COVID-19 infections and 463 related deaths.

Due to the high incidence of COVID-19, some health officials expressed reservations about whether infected people should approach polling stations to vote. Given that such a ban would have collided with constitutional rights, Health Minister Renward Wells noted that quarantined citizens and COVID-19 positive people could vote under strict security measures.

Supporters of the Free National Movement are making their way to the carnival grounds for the final drive-in rally in New Providence before the General Election tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/O0hGEqAa4F — OURnews Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) September 15, 2021

The Bahamas is a hereditary constitutional monarchy that belongs to the Commonwealth of Nations, an entity that groups together territories historically linked to the United Kingdom.

In the Bahamas, the Senate is made up of 16 members elected by the Governor General, who is appointed by the British monarch in his capacity as head of state. The Lower House has 39 members elected directly by the population every 5 years. In the last elections, the FNM won 35 seats, and the PLP won 4.

The current period of government should end in May 2022. However, Minnis decided to advance the elections to facilitate the formation of a new executive and put an end to an unstable legislature, which has been characterized by controversy and resignations.