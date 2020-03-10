Bachelet Condemns US Coercive Actions Against Venezuelan People

Due to the U.S. measures, Venezuela's oil revenue has gone from US$42 billion in 2013 to US$4 billion in 2018.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet Tuesday reiterated her concern about the new unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States against the Venezuelan people.

In the oral update on the human rights situation in Venezuela, which took place at the UN Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Bachelet referred to the actions undertaken by the U.S. government against the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) and the State Petroleum Company PDVSA.

She warned that these measures reduce the resources of the Venezuelan government for social spending, which represents more than 70 percent of the country's budget.

Since 2014, the United States has established over 300 unilateral coercive measures that affect the functioning of the Venezuelan economy and undermine the human rights of its population.​​​​​​

Consequently, Venezuela has experienced an abrupt decrease in its national oil revenue, which has gone from about US$42 billion in 2013 to US$4 billion in 2018.

In February, the Trump administration announced new unilateral coercive measures against Conviasa, in an attempt to hit a company that provides a public service for both the Venezuelans and other peoples of the world.

The UHCHR head also noticed the impact that the U.S. restrictions on financial transactions with Venezuela, which affect the normal development of public services and the activities of the population.

At the Geneva meeting, Bachelet stressed she is confident that the Venezuelan government and the political opposition will reach the necessary political agreements to renew the National Electoral Council and ensure inclusive, transparent, and credible elections in this South American Country.