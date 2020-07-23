BRICS Countries Define Their Common Agenda for Next 5 Years

Russia is concerned with attempts by some countries to use the climate agenda "to create new barriers" to trade and investment.

The economy ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, countries which are part of the BRICS group, discussed on Thursday the group's development strategy for the next five years.

The participants in the BRICS virtual meeting defined three priorities in their common agenda: trade and investment, the digital economy, and sustainable growth, ecology, and energy efficiency, according to Russia's Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

"On the subject of trade and investment, we address the issue of financial stability, since for the BRICS this is key, in particular the attractiveness of investments. All countries have a very responsible attitude on this issue and carry out a very balanced policy," he said, commenting that the participants agreed to simplify mutual investment mechanisms.

Experts discuss "one-stop" digital platforms for Small and Medium Enterprises in the BRICS countries. Read more: https://t.co/EDOYkuytab pic.twitter.com/Vf93vVHwB4 — BRICSRussia2020 (@BRICSRussia2020) July 17, 2020

Reshetnikov also noted that Russia, as the BRICS pro tempore president, took advantage of its experiences in this field to share them with the rest of the group members.

"The digital economy was also discussed. We talked a lot about the experiences of Russia. Not all countries have a broadband internet connection yet, which generates inequalities," he assured.

Reshetnikov added that Russia is concerned with attempts by some countries to use the climate agenda "to create new barriers" to trade and investment.