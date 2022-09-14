Azerbaijani Attacks Leave 150 Armenian Soldiers Dead

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday will analyze the situation of the conflict.

On Wednesday, Armenia's Defense Ministry denounced that Azerbaijan resumed attacks against its country's border areas despite ongoing fire in the region.

Azerbaijani military forces used artillery, mortars and large-caliber firearms to attack civilian and military targets in the towns of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has accused Armenian forces of firing on its positions in the Kelbajar and Lachin regions.

These accusations come a day after Russia announced a ceasefire in the region, in an attempt to prevent an escalation of the conflict between the two former Soviet republics. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed that 105 soldiers from his country had died.

The situation across the border remains tense and the enemy has resumed intensive artillery strikes and massive use of drones, the Armenian Defense Ministry said, adding that "the Armenian forces are taking appropriate measures for an adequate response to the enemy."

In 2019, the Rand Corp., the brain of US militarism, published a report with nearly six pages on how the US could stoke conflict in the Caucasus — esp. between Armenia and Azerbaijan — to help weaken Russia’s influence. Last night, Azerbaijan invaded Armenia. When does it stop? pic.twitter.com/sdQIYGpOIu — Paweł Wargan (@pawelwargan) September 13, 2022

A few hours earlier, the Armenian Parliament president Alen Simonyan stated that the Azerbaijani bombings had left victims among the civilian population, but he did not specify the number of those affected.

Local media reported the evacuation of over 2,500 people from border areas and the suspension of classes in two regions bombed by Azerbaijani forces.

The new clashes between the two countries have put the international community on alert. At the request of Francia, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday will analyze the situation of the conflict.