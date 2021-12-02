    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Bolivia

Authorities Request Arrest of Bolivian Coup Leader Camacho

  • US charge d'affaires in Bolivia, Charisse Phillips, met with fascist coup leader Fernando Camacho yesterday.

    US charge d'affaires in Bolivia, Charisse Phillips, met with fascist coup leader Fernando Camacho yesterday. | Photo: Twitter/@KawsachunNews

Published 2 December 2021
Opinion

Former Bolivian legislator Lidia Patty said today that she would request to the Prosecutor's Office of La Paz the arrest of the governor of the department of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, for his alleged participation in the 2019 coup d'état.

Patty, former deputy for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), will present the request for the alleged crimes of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy that are being investigated in the coup d'état case.

The lawyer of the also leader of the National Confederation of Peasant Women Bartolina Sisa, Marcelo Valdez, explained that several of the necessary documents for issuing the arrest warrant against Camacho have already been delivered.

RELATED:

Coup in Bolivia: Camacho Reveals Pact With Police, Military

Opposition politician and former candidate for the presidency of Bolivia during the 2020 elections, Camacho is a person of interest in the investigation into the uprising that forced the constitutional president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, to resign in 2019.

The then leader of the pro-Santa Cruz Civic Committee was identified as one of the coup's ringleaders and promoter of violent actions executed to destabilize the country.

Once MAS regained power at the polls after a year of the de facto government of Jeanine Añez, Camacho continued with an aggressive agenda that appealed to violence, racism and damage to the economy.

Patty filed in November 2020 equal recourse against the Áñez, in preventive prison since last March, and was formally accused a couple of days ago based on some 70 pieces of evidence related to the 2019 uprising.

Tags

Bolivia Coup D'etat National Confederation of Peasant Women Bartolina Sisa Movement Towards Socialism Prosecutor's Office of La Paz Santa Cruz

People

Jeanine Añez Luis Camacho Marcelo Valdez Lidia Patty

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.