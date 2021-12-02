Authorities Request Arrest of Bolivian Coup Leader Camacho

Patty, former deputy for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), will present the request for the alleged crimes of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy that are being investigated in the coup d'état case.
The lawyer of the also leader of the National Confederation of Peasant Women Bartolina Sisa, Marcelo Valdez, explained that several of the necessary documents for issuing the arrest warrant against Camacho have already been delivered.
Opposition politician and former candidate for the presidency of Bolivia during the 2020 elections, Camacho is a person of interest in the investigation into the uprising that forced the constitutional president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, to resign in 2019.
The then leader of the pro-Santa Cruz Civic Committee was identified as one of the coup's ringleaders and promoter of violent actions executed to destabilize the country.
Once MAS regained power at the polls after a year of the de facto government of Jeanine Añez, Camacho continued with an aggressive agenda that appealed to violence, racism and damage to the economy.
Patty filed in November 2020 equal recourse against the Áñez, in preventive prison since last March, and was formally accused a couple of days ago based on some 70 pieces of evidence related to the 2019 uprising.