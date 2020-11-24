Authorities Certify Biden's Win in Pennsylvania and Nevada

On Tuesday, the court of Minessota also confirmed Biden's win while the judges of North Carolina certified Trump's victory.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania and Nevada certified the election results that have confirmed that Democrat Joe Biden has won the United States' presidency. This result has come as Donald Trump tried to discredit the results. Pennsylvania accounts for 20 electoral votes, and Nevada for six, out of the 270 required to become president.

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirmed via Twitter that he had signed "the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of Nevada also confirmed Biden's victory by completing the official canvassing of November 3, 2020, with all seven judges' participation.

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.



As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

"It is readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly," the legal adviser for Biden's campaign Bob Bauer said in a statement after the announcements.

Although Trump's campaign representatives have said that "the fight is not over," on Monday, President Donald Trump authorized the transition of power to Biden. Trump instructed the General Services Administration (GSA) via Twitter to establish legal proceedings with the Joe Biden Administration.