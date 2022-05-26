Austria To Face Hardship Without Russian Gas Supplies

The Austrian government has no plan in case of gas supplies from Russia are disrupted, Federation of Austrian Industries President Georg Knill said.

According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, citing the Federation of Austrian Industries, the Austrian people would be seriously affected by the suspension of Russian gas supplies as it threatens about 300 000 jobs.

Knill said that nearly the whole food industry is dependent on gas supply. In addition, he said steel production also took huge capacities and added that other sectors would likewise be severely hit.

The Federation of Austrian Industries President said that the country's companies could be hit first by the gas cut-off. Austrian business people are very concerned about this.

In addition, Knill said that, in his opinion, it is not Russia's cutting off gas supplies that are most worrying but the European Union's decision to halt gas imports from Russia. The bloc previously committed to moving away from fossil fuels by 2040-2050.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday that he believes the European Union can reach a consensus within the next week on a sixth package of EU sanctions on Russia that would put a stop to its consumption of Russian oil and gas as soon as possible, Reuters reported. pic.twitter.com/ofQpnIco7v — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) May 23, 2022

Media report that Austria's largest oil production and refining company, OMV, is arranging to open ruble accounts at Russia's Gazprombank to pay for gas supplies.

Since February 24, several Western companies have suspended their operations or wholly severed their ties with Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine. In this scenario, the Russian oil and gas industry has been affected due to sanctions imposed by Western countries and their European allies.