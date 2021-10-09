Austria: Sebastian Kurz Resigns From His Post as Chancellor

He is being investigated on suspicion of having used government funds to secure favorable media coverage.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Saturday his decision to resign amid a government crisis fuelled by an ongoing investigation against him for alleged acts of corruption committed between 2016 and 2018.

The Prosecutor's office informed that Kurz is being investigated on suspicion of having used government funds to secure favorable media coverage by financing partially manipulated opinion polls.

On Tuesday, opposition leaders urged Kurz to step down while threatening to file a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Kurz explained that his decision intends to maintain the government coalition with the Greens and avoid an alliance among environmentalists, social-democrats, liberals, and the far-right affecting his party, the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).

Kurz will remain in politics despite his announcement as he will continue to lead the ÖVP while also acting as the party's spokesman in parliament. He proposed Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement.

"Our coalition partner has decided to take a clear stand against me, which has led to a dead-end," Kurz said.

"The pandemic is not over yet, the economic crisis has only just begun, and a drift into chaos for months would be irresponsible," he added.