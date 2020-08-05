Australia Will Not to Ban Tik Tok, PM Morrison Says

The Chinese app is one of the social networks that has grown the most in recent years.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms that there is no evidence Tik Tok abuses or sells the data it gets from its users.

"We'll obviously keep watching them, but there's no evidence to suggest to us today that a ban is a step that is necessary," he said.

However, the Prime Minister pointed out that citizens should know the company gets an enormous amount of data, which might be accessible to state-level institutions, he said in a veiled reference to the Chinese government.

TikTok, which has 800 million active users every month, is one of the social networks that has grown the most in recent years. It has become the main entertainment for teenagers and a marketing channel for important celebrities.

India has already banned Tik Tok and President Donald Trump has threatened to do the same in the United States.

He gave the Chinese company until September 15 to be sold to a U.S.-based company. If not, its operation in the United States will be banned for reasons of "national security."

The TikTok case is the latest episode in Trump's war against China, which has shifted from the trade realm to the technological domain.