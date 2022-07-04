Australia: Heavy Rains, Floods Force Thousands to Evacuate

Tens of thousands of people have been hit by the third major flood this year as heavy downpour continues in southeastern Australia.

Southeastern Australia is under a severe weather warning. The Weather Bureau warned that heavy rains and overflowing dams and rivers threaten landslides along the east coast from Newcastle to Batemans Bay in the state of New South Wales, possibly putting lives at risk.

At least four people died in the floods, and a three-year-old boy died from injuries sustained when he was crushed by a tree in Brisbane.

On Monday, fresh evacuation orders were issued for tens of thousands of Sydney residents, after relentless rains triggered floods for the third time this year in some low-lying suburbs.

An intense low-pressure system off Australia's east coast is forecast to bring heavy rain through Monday across New South Wales after several places in the state were hit with about a month's worth over the weekend.

Since Sunday, about 30,000 residents in New South Wales state have been told to either evacuate or warned they might receive evacuation orders.

Frustration swelled in several suburbs in the west of Australia's largest city after floods submerged homes, farms, and bridges.

"It's just devastating. We are in disbelief," Camden Mayor Theresa Fedeli said. "Most of them have just come out of the last flood, getting their homes back in place, their businesses back in place and unfortunately we are saying it is happening again", she added.

More than 200mm of rain have fallen over many areas, with some hit by as much as 350mm since Saturday. Some areas could approach or exceed the flood levels seen in March 2021, and in March and April this year, the weather bureau warned. The risk of major flooding remained though the intense weather system may weaken later on Monday, it said.



