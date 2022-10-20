Aurora Picornell's Remains Are Found in the Balearic Islands

The communist seamstress became a symbol of the Spanish civil war in her homeland.

On Thursday, Juan Pedro Yllanes, the vice president of the government of the Mallar Islands in Spain, announced the discovery of the remains of Aurora Picornell, the militant of the Spanish Communist Party (PCE), who was killed by Franco's forces during the Civil War in 1937.

“We have identified the remains of Aurora Picornell in the mass grave at Manacor's Son Coletes cemetery,” Yllanes said, comparing the communist seamstress to the poet Federico Garcia Lorca, another victim of fascist violence.

"Our government had as its objective the recovery and dignity of someone so important as her," he added.

In 1931, Aurora participated in the creation of the Tailoring Union in the Balearic Islands. A short time later, she became a member of the Communist Party, from where she toured the towns of the Island denouncing those who abused the workers. In 1934, she took part in the implementation of the Communist Party on the Menorca island and cooperated in the extension of "International Red Relief."

Gerda Taro (1910-1937) German, Jewish, anti-fascist, photographer. Fled to Paris in 1934 to escape Nazi Germany. There she learned photography. Went to Spain in 1936 to document civil war and fight fascism. Killed 1937, becoming first female photojournalist to die in conflict. pic.twitter.com/BRQFioZ246 — Woman’s Place UK (@Womans_Place_UK) March 19, 2019

In 1935, Aurora was imprisoned for distributing the magazine "Our Word", which was considered as a subversive manifesto. From that same magazine, she denounced the situation and living conditions of women in the Palma prison. When the Civil War broke out, Aurora was imprisoned in the women's prison in Mallorca.

On the night of January 5, 1937, fascist forces illegally broke her out of jail and took her to the Montuiri convent, where she was tortured and murdered along with four other communist seamstresses known as "Les Roges des Molinar." Her father, two brothers and husband were also killed by the Spanish dictatorship.

"Aurora Picornell returns home. We found her. Infinite thanks to everyone. Today the Balearic Islands have democracy and it is a better society," said Francina Armengol, the president of the Balearic government.