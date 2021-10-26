Aung San Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Myanmar for the First Time

Former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since she was deposed on February 1. The military junta banned Suu Kyi's lawyers from speaking to the media about the trial.

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been facing trial since last June after being deposed by a military junta, testified for the first time before a military court on Tuesday.

Since the military takeover, Suu Kyi, 76, has been under house arrest in Naypyidaw. She is being prosecuted on charges of inciting public disorder, although she herself declared her innocence in court last September.

The 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner is charged with illegal importation of walkie-talkies, violation of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, sedition, and corruption.

If convicted, the former leader would face dozens of years in prison.

���� #Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified for the first time in a junta court this Tuesday, four months after being put on trial by the military.



As @pob_journo explains, she faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for decades ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fxEoakiqoS — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 26, 2021

According to international media, what she said in the testimony cannot be revealed until the court certifies her statements, which may happen next week.

By order of the authorities, journalists were also denied access to the trial, which was held behind closed doors at a special court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw.

His lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, announced in mid-October that he could not speak to the media, foreign diplomats, and international organizations, as published on Facebook by order of the military junta.

Last February 1, the military forces deposed the democratically elected government and responded to the widespread protests with total repression.