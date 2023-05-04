Atlanta Mass Shooting, Suspect in Custody

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Police Department declared that it has successfully apprehended the suspect believed to be responsible for a fatal mass shooting incident earlier in the same day.

The individual responsible for the shooting at the medical facility located at Northside Hospital in Atlanta has been identified as Deion Patterson, a 24-year-old man. The incident resulted in the death of one individual and left four others with varying degrees of injury.

According to law enforcement officials, Patterson entered the medical establishment of Northside Hospital and initiated gunfire during the approximate time of noon. Upon departing from the premises of the edifice situated in the Midtown locality of Atlanta, it is purported that Patterson stole an unwatched vehicle from a nearby gas station and proceeded towards the northern vicinity of Cobb County.

The Atlanta Police Department was notified that the license plate of the vehicle was detected by license plate-reading cameras situated in proximity to a facility located near the Atlanta Braves' stadium.

During the briefing on Wednesday night, Chief Stuart VanHoozer of Cobb County Police made known that an operator brought to the attention of a 911 dispatcher that one of the possible sightings of the suspect seemed to be credible, owing to numerous public phone calls concerning the matter.

The hospital administration has announced the impending closure of its Midtown Atlanta facility on Thursday, resulting in the cancellation of all scheduled patient appointments.

On Wednesday afternoon, Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary of the White House, informed the reporters that U.S. President Joe Biden, was “frustrated” by the frequent incidence of mass shootings that have occurred in the nation.

According to the Gun Violence Archive's operationalization of a mass shooting as an incident where a minimum of four individuals, excluding the perpetrator, are shot, a total of 190 such occurrences have transpired in the United States as of present.

According to the website's data, the number of fatalities resulting from gun violence within the preceding months has exceeded 14,200 individuals nationwide.