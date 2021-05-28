At Least 57 Percent of Brazilians Want Bolsonaro's Impeachment

The survey covered 462 municipalities of the 27 Brazilian states and collected data from 2,500 interviews between May 24 and May 26. This, as Bolsonaro's disapproval rate, rose to 59 percent, and he is under a Senate probe to assess his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 57 percent of Brazilians support an impeachment against president Jair Bolsonaro, the latest poll by Power Data revealed on Friday.

The poll sponsored by local media outlet Poder 360 indicates rejection towards Bolsonaro increased 11 points compared to the first quarter of 2021 as only 37 percent of the population supports the president.

Support for the immediate removal of Jair Bolsonaro as president of Brazil has risen to 57% according to new opinion poll. pic.twitter.com/ZmHHMgqyPQ — Brasil Wire (@BrasilWire) May 27, 2021

The survey covered 462 municipalities of the 27 Brazilian states and collected data from 2,500 interviews between May 24 and May 26. This, as Bolsonaro´s disapproval rate, rose to 59 percent , and he is under a Senate probe to assess his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the first survey on Bolsonaro's impeachment evaluation conducted after the installation of the ICC (Parliamentary Investigation Commission) of Covid-19 in the Senate," the pollster noticed.