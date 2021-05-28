    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

At Least 57 Percent of Brazilians Want Bolsonaro's Impeachment

  • The poll indicates that rejection towards Bolsonaro increased 11 points compared to the first quarter of 2021.

    The poll indicates that rejection towards Bolsonaro increased 11 points compared to the first quarter of 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @MwanzoTv

Published 28 May 2021
Opinion

The survey covered 462 municipalities of the 27 Brazilian states and collected data from 2,500 interviews between May 24 and May 26. This, as Bolsonaro's disapproval rate, rose to 59 percent, and he is under a Senate probe to assess his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 57 percent of Brazilians support an impeachment against president Jair Bolsonaro, the latest poll by Power Data revealed on Friday.

RELATED:

Bolsonaro Reattempts To Curb Subnational COVID-19

The poll sponsored by local media outlet Poder 360 indicates rejection towards Bolsonaro increased 11 points compared to the first quarter of 2021 as only 37 percent of the population supports the president.

The survey covered 462 municipalities of the 27 Brazilian states and collected data from 2,500 interviews between May 24 and May 26. This, as Bolsonaro´s disapproval rate, rose to 59 percent , and he is under a Senate probe to assess his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the first survey on Bolsonaro's impeachment evaluation conducted after the installation of the ICC (Parliamentary Investigation Commission) of Covid-19 in the Senate," the pollster noticed.

Tags

Brazil Bolsonaro impeachment

People

Jair Bolsonaro

Poder 360
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.