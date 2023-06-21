At Least 37 Injured and Two Missing in Paris Explosion

Witnesses claim to have smelled a strong odor of gas before the blast.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin put the number of injured at 37, four of them seriously, in the explosion and fire that caused the partial collapse of a building in central Paris on Wednesday.

According to the minister, two people are missing, so rescue efforts are underway, as it is feared that they are buried under the rubble of the building. "It is possible that tonight we will find bodies or perhaps survivors," Darmanin told reporters at the scene.

The explosion, which occurred around 17.00 local time, destroyed the facade of a building housing the American Academy of Paris, a fashion design school located on Rue Saint Jacques.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, accompanied the Minister of the Interior on a visit to the site. Several nearby buildings that sustained damage were evacuated. Hidalgo said that evacuated residents of the area will receive temporary rehousing assistance until authorities determine that it is safe to return to their homes.

Although the Paris police prefect, Laurent Nunez, and the city prosecutor, Laure Beccuau have said that for the moment, nothing allows them to determine the origin of the incident.

Beccuau said that technical investigations will be carried out and images from surveillance cameras in the area will be analyzed to establish the cause of the explosion. The official added that the possibility of individual recklessness or non-compliance with safety regulations will be investigated.

A total of 267 firefighters and 70 vehicles were involved in extinguishing the fire. Numerous security and emergency forces have been activated in the area, and citizens have been warned not to circulate.