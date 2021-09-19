At Least 30 Detainees Amid Chile’s 2021 Military Parade

Several political figures rejected the 2021 Parade, recalling the acts of blood, violence, and embezzlement related to the Armed Forces during the last years.

At least 30 people were arrested in the demonstrations against the Military Parade 2021 held to praise Chile's Army this Sunday.

The Military Police "Carabineros" informed that 40 people set up barricades on Matta Avenue, where they confronted the police with blunt objects.

The main clashes took place at Santa Rosa and Matta Avenue, where police officers entered adjacent condominiums to arrest people.

Paying tribute to health workers, the Parade was held without an audience due to health restrictions.

Several political parties and figures rejected the Parade, recalling the acts of blood, violence, cases of corruption, theft, and embezzlement related to the Armed Forces during the last years.

"As long as the Army does not apologize for the enormous number of times it massacred its people. As long as it does not stop selecting its officers with political and class bias. As long as it does not depoliticize itself of its marked ultra-right ideology, it will not be the Army of all Chileans," historian Jorge Baradit remarked.

Broadcasted on National Television, the Ceremony had 6,500 troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Carabineros, and the Investigation Police.