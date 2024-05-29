At Least 28 Dead Drop Bus to a Ravine in Pakistan

The accident occurred around dawn in the city of Basima, in the province of Baluchistan, while the bus was traveling from the city of Turbat to Quetta.

At least 28 people were killed and more than 20 injured this Wednesday morning in a bus accident in Washuk district, in Pakistan’s south-west province of Balochistan, local police said.

"The driver was taking a curve in a mountainous area when the vehicle lost control and fell into a ravine," said Ismail Mengal, a local government official.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Basima Deputy Commissioner (AC), Ismail Mengal, said the accident occurred when a vehicle tire exploded, causing it to crash into a hill and then sink into a ravine.

#FactCheck: In today's tragic bus accident in #Washuk, Pakistan Army provided critical support by airlifting injured passengers to Quetta due to the lack of medical facilities in the area. Contrary to claims by @MahrangBaloch_ , who is abroad and unaware of ground realities, the… pic.twitter.com/qzKEUUE02e — Chamrok (چمروک) (@BalochChamrok1) May 29, 2024

Among the dead are also three women and three children, said AC Mengal.

He noted that the bus, which carried between 45 and 50 passengers on board and was travelling from Turbat to Quetta during the night, suffered the accident around 05H00 local time.