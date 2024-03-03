At Least 170 'Executed' on Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

Also on 25 February, at least 14 people were killed in an attack on a mosque in eastern Burkina.

About 170 people were killed in attacks on three villages in northern Burkina Faso a week ago, a regional prosecutor revealed this Sunday as violence by extremist religious organizations continues to increase in the African country.

"My Office was informed that mass murderous attacks were allegedly committed in the villages of Komsilga, Nodin and Soro, all of them in the department of Thiou, province of Yatenga, region North," said the prosecutor of Yatenga, Aly Benjamin Coulibaly.

Coulibaly pointed out that "the overall provisional balance is approximately one hundred and seventy (170) executed people, in addition to the injured and other related material damage", although the identity of the perpetrators is not identified.

Given the seriousness and consistency of all these complaints and information, the Prosecutor’s Office instructed its judicial police services to open an investigation in order to clarify this massacre.

"I would like, in these times of adversity for the nation in general, and for the victims and their loved ones in particular, to express all my compassion and to wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the prosecutor added.

Also on 25 February, at least 14 people were killed in an attack on a mosque in eastern Burkina Faso, where jihadist groups often operate, according to the Federation of Islamic Associations of Burkina Faso (FAIB).

That same day, at least 15 people were killed in another attack on a Catholic church in the Sahel region, also shaken by jihadism. Since 2015, several jihadist groups, linked to both Al Qaeda and Islamic State, have established themselves in Burkina Faso, where they constantly attack the population, consequently they have died in numerous attacks.