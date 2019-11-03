At Least 120 Injured in Iraq's Main Port As Unrest Continues

People were injured after security forces dispersed the crowds of protesters with tear gas but also with live ammunition fire.

At least 120 people were wounded Saturday during clashes between protesters and Iraqi security forces in the country's main port of Um Qasr, which is located near the oil-rich city of Basra.

According to the public and independent Iraqi Human Rights Commission, people were injured after security forces dispersed the crowds of protesters with tear gas but also with live ammunition fire. The port has been closed for the past two days as a result of the extensive protests the country is enduring since October.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters attacked Sunday the Iranian consulate in the city of Karbala, bringing down an Iranian flag and replacing it with the Iraqi flag according to eyewitnesses.

Dozens of Iraqis have died in the clashes with the security forces.

The protests, driven by discontent over economic hardship and corruption, have broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq. Yet the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in office for a year, has found no response to the protests.

In a country where oil wealth is considerable yet its citizens live in poverty or have limited access to clean water, electricity, basic health care, and education, Iraqis blame a political elite that they say serves one or the other of Iraq's two main allies, the United States and Iran.

Many believe that these powers are using Iraq as a proxy to continue their struggle for regional influence, without concern for the needs of ordinary people. Iraq is also recovering from years of conflict after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew Saddam Hussein.