Assagne’s Future Finally Looks Promising

The improvement in the judicial process comes after the statements of the US president, Joe Biden, who affirmed that is considering ending the Assagne case.

The legal team of journalist Julian Assagne described as encouraging the situation of his defendant, who, presents 18 criminal charges that could send him to prison, with a sentence of 175 years imprisonment.

In the words of his lead attorney Barry Pollack, "It is encouraging that President Biden has confirmed that the US is considering dropping its case against Julian Assange. This unprecedented prosecution of someone for publishing truthful and newsworthy information should never have been filed. It is time to end the matter and allow Mr Assange to return to Australia".

On the other hand, the Australian Parliament approved last February, calling for an end to the persecution against the journalist and the repatriation of the journalist to the ocean country.

As @POTUS responds “we’re considering it” to a media question about Australia’s request to drop the prosecution of Julian Assange, RSF reiterates our long-standing call on the Biden administration to drop these charges, close the case, and #FreeAssange! pic.twitter.com/AYozIF1SzQ — RSF (@RSF_inter) April 10, 2024

After his latest success at the British hearing, in which London court allowed Julian Assange to continue to appeal his extradition to the United States, the founder of WikiLeaks is in a UK prison, place where he is detained since 2019 when it was delivered by the Ecuadorian Embassy.

If extradited to the United States, Julian would be prosecuted under the American Espionage Act of 1917.