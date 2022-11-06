Ash From Ecuador’s Sangay Volcano Affected 1,824 Ha of Crops

The effects in Chimborazo were concentrated in the cantons (municipalities) of Chunchi, Alausí, Guamote, Colta, Riobamba, Guano and Chambo.

The ash expelled by the Sangay volcano, located in the Ecuadorian province of Morona Santiago (center south), affected a total of 1,824 hectares of crops in the province of Chimborazo (center), local press reported this Sunday.

"1,824 hectares of crops were affected by the volcanic material, the figure involves 3,803 producers," Chimborazo governor Ivan Vinueza told El Universo newspaper. The effects in Chimborazo were concentrated in the cantons (municipalities) of Chunchi, Alausí, Guamote, Colta, Riobamba, Guano and Chambo.

According to the source, in some places the ash layer was between 3 and 4 millimeters after the ash cloud from Sangay.

So far, 3,803 farmers and 6,995 cattle ranchers have been affected, with preliminary damage to 23,533 cattle. "There are many greenhouses that are covered with ash and the weight can cause the structures to collapse, in addition to the effects on corn, onion, potato and pasture crops," Vinueza told the Ecuadorian newspaper.

He indicated that in view of the damage, an emergency could be declared for the sector in order to channel resources from the central government.

Damage to the poultry and pork sectors was also reported. The Geophysical Institute (IG) of Ecuador warned on Friday of the possible effects of moderate to heavy ash fall in Chimborazo, while for Bolivar, Cañar, Los Rios, Azuay and Guayas it was expected to be mild to moderate.

In its report issued this Sunday, the Geophysical Institute reported that through satellite monitoring, the emission of ash was observed between 900 and 2,100 meters above the crater level in northwest and west directions, respectively.

This phenomenon, as reported by the National Risk Management Service, has been persistent since May 2019, within the current eruptive period of Sangay, located 5,230 meters above sea level. The statement warns the population to take the necessary measures and to be informed by official sources.