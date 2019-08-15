Arreaza: Dialogue with Opposition Will Be Reactivated

Venezuelan Foreign Minister confirmed that the government has not withdrawn from the dialogue process with the opposition.

Dialogue with the members of the opposition in Venezuela will resume as soon as a system that guarantees peace and respect is established, said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Thursday.

"We have not withdrawn from the dialogue process, it is temporarily suspended. We will reactivate it with a new mechanism that guarantees peace and coexistence," the diplomat said.

President Nicolas Maduro’s administration commitment to dialogue will be maintained and Arreaza’s confirmation comes as an international campaign — #NoMoreTrump (#NoMasTrump) was launched Aug. 10 to collect signatures rejecting the blockade imposed by the U.S. government. The minister said, "We [Venezuelans] will deliver millions of signatures to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.”

Canciller Jorge Arreaza: "Estamos aquí cerrando filas y llamando a la unidad nacional. Ningún venezolano puede aceptar que bloqueen su Patria, es un tema de la República".

"We are here closing ranks and calling for national unity. No Venezuelan can accept the blockade of his homeland, it is a matter of the Republic."

"The U.S. empire in its ambitions has done everything to take over our country. But Venezuelan people are here giving him a lesson," said the foreign minister addressing the Venezuelans who responded to the call to sign the petition crafted by the executive.

Finally, Arreaza concluded recalling that Trump has been "damage to Venezuela and the world.”

Earlier this week, the Venezuelan head of state announced that at least one million people had signed the petition across the country. He also took the opportunity to thank the social movements that have joined the signatory process in countries such as Germany, Brazil, Portugal, China, Russia, France, Bolivia, among others.

Trump signed an executive order last week that imposes a near-total blockade on Venezuelan government assets in the U.S., which includes a blockade against food suppliers, among other basic goods. This is the first time in 30 years that Washington has taken such actions against a sovereign nation.