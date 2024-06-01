Armed Resistance Hezbollah Launches Nine Attacks on Northern Israel

In addition, Hezbollah claimed the shooting down of a "Hormuz 900 drone" which, according to the Shiite formation, targeted Lebanese territories.

The Lebanese Shiite Islamic armed resistance Hezbollah launched nine attacks on northern Israel on Saturday, in a new day of crossfire escalation due to the intensification of Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

In a series of communiqués, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a missile attack on the Al Baghdadi site followed by a drone attack on an Israeli position north of the Yiftah barracks, where the Shiite group claimed "confirmed casualties", although it did not provide further details.

Among the armed actions of this day in response to Israeli attacks on villages in the south of the country, Hezbollah targeted the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in Kiryat Shmona with Burkan-type missiles that allegedly "they started a fire in the vicinity and destroyed part of it."

Hezbollah strikes the HQ of Israel’s 769th Brigade with heavy Burkan rockets.



The new type of rocket only has a range of 10 km but can carry a payload of 500 kg.



The attack took place in Kiryat Shmona, near the border with Lebanon pic.twitter.com/BphF35WtyX — Global Monitor (@monitor3444) June 1, 2024

Recently, the Israeli Channel 12 says that at least 930 buildings and settlement housing units have been damaged in 86 settlements in the occupied upper and western al-Jalil and are in an uninhabitable state due the 3000-rockets attacks carried by Hezbollah in the North of Israel.

Another operation was with "appropriate weapons" against "newly developed spy equipment at the Al Marj site" and another with missiles against Israeli artillery positions at Khirbet Ma'ar and the deployment of its soldiers in its vicinity.

In addition, Hezbollah claimed the shooting down of a "Hormuz 900 drone" which, according to the Shiite formation, targeted Lebanese territories, an action that "provoked the withdrawal of the Israeli drone 'Heron TP' which returned again to the Israeli side and which was also flying continuously over the airspace of the city of Jiyam".

Primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance (ISTAR), and aerial reconnaissance missions, the Hermes 900, also known as "Kochav", is designed and manufactured by the Israeli security technology company Elbit Systems.

Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbolllah's leader, stressed in a letter yesterday that “This front is a support front that is part of the battle that will determine the fate of Palestine, Lebanon and the region strategically.”