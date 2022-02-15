Armed Forces to Support Crime Fighting in Peru

The President of the Republic noted the need to coordinate all forces to combat crime more effectively. It is needed to materialize coordination between Interior Minister and Defense Minister and the Police, said Castillo.
He also said that Members of the Armed Forces would be located in the streets to fight minor and major offenders.
In this connection, it was remarked by the country's top official that the only way to root crime up from the streets is to work all together as a unit.
Castillo argues that the National Police can step up this fight. Therefore, the police institution will be restored.
Targeting such an end, the Ministry of Economy and Finance will coordinate actions to provide the National Police with the necessary support to concrete a more cohesive fight against criminality.
The President asked the Judicial Branch and the Congress of the Republic to toughen the penalties for criminals.
He marked the necessity to make penalties for criminals harsher. The police force must be respected; he pointed out.