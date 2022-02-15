Armed Forces to Support Crime Fighting in Peru

The Peruvian National Police will count on the Armed Forces' support to fight crime across the country, stated Pedro Castillo, president of Peru.

The President of the Republic noted the need to coordinate all forces to combat crime more effectively. It is needed to materialize coordination between Interior Minister and Defense Minister and the Police, said Castillo.

He also said that Members of the Armed Forces would be located in the streets to fight minor and major offenders.

In this connection, it was remarked by the country's top official that the only way to root crime up from the streets is to work all together as a unit.

Castillo argues that the National Police can step up this fight. Therefore, the police institution will be restored.

“The President of the Peru, Pedro Castillo, reported that the National Police will have the support of the Armed Forces to guarantee the care of citizens and the control of internal order, given the increase in criminal acts.” https://t.co/3DyLxV7Tws — keslake ���� (@KeslakePa) February 15, 2022

Targeting such an end, the Ministry of Economy and Finance will coordinate actions to provide the National Police with the necessary support to concrete a more cohesive fight against criminality.

The President asked the Judicial Branch and the Congress of the Republic to toughen the penalties for criminals.

He marked the necessity to make penalties for criminals harsher. The police force must be respected; he pointed out.