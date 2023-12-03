Armed Attack in Ecuador: At Least 5 Killed

The motives of the attack have been left unreported by both the Police and the Prosecutor's Office until now.

This Sunday, the Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office reported that a new armed attack in the city of Durán, in the southwestern South American country, left at least five people dead in the vicinity of a busy shopping center.

In a statement on a digital platform, the Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that it had initiated an investigation into the murder of five individuals and that the police had been involved in the removal of bodies and possible evidence.

According to local media reports, the victims were tricimotos drivers, a popular type of vehicle offering service at lower costs and belonging to a company operating near the establishment.

The motives of the attack have been left unreported by both the Police and the Prosecutor's Office until now.

#ATENCIÓN | #Guayas: #FiscalíaEc abrió –de oficio– una investigación por el asesinato de 5 personas, registrado ayer durante un ataque armado en los exteriores de un centro comercial en #Durán. Junto a @PoliciaEcuador se procedió con el levantamiento de cadáveres y de indicios. pic.twitter.com/C4UezJdxPl — Fiscalía Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) December 3, 2023

The tweet reads: Opened – ex officio – an investigation into the murder of 5 people, recorded yesterday during an armed attack outside a shopping center in #Durán . Together with @PoliciaEcuador

bodies and evidence were collected.

The incident happened the day prior in a city that is situated 264 kilometers southwest of the capital and is considered one of the most dangerous cities in Ecuador, alongside Guayaquil and Esmeraldas.

In fact, so far in 2023, violent deaths in that city have exceeded 300, according to official figures.

With 300,000 inhabitants and high levels of poverty and marginality, Durán has become a strategic point for the operation of criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking.