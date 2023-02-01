Argentinians To Back Impeachment Request Against Supreme Court

Under the slogan “Defend Democracy” and “No to the Judicial Mafia,” protesters will meet at 17:00 at the Justice Palace in Buenos Aires.

On Wednesday, Argentine trade unions and social organizations convene citizens to take to the streets to reject the recent persecutions against left-wing politicians and back the impeachment request against the Supreme Court of Justice members.

Under the slogan “Defend Democracy” and “No to the Judicial Mafia,” protesters will meet at 17:00 at the Justice Palace in Buenos Aires. "We call to repudiate this judicial leadership, who was co-opted by the powerful of this country," National Central of Workers (CTA) Secretary Hugo Yasky stated.

He condemned that the Supreme Court conducts “with turtle step” the investigations into the September 2022 attack on Vice President Cristina Fernandez. “The Supreme judges should have prioritized this case,” he stressed.

The Ombudsman’s Office Director For Children and Gender issues, Maria Naddeo, considered the current Supreme Court conservative bias stems from the absence of women or social leaders among its members. “We need to guarantee more diversity in this Court so that it represents better the interests of its people,” Naddeo stressed.

WATCH: #BNNArgentina Reports.



Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner @CFKArgentina held a meeting with the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce @LuchoXBolivia, in her office in the Senate Chamber.#Argentina #Politics pic.twitter.com/gwN82MEFVF — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) January 25, 2023

Last month, President Alberto Fernandez and 11 governors requested an impeachment process against the Supreme Court judges, whom they accused of failing to comply with their duties and violating democratic principles. The impeachment process, however, could not be approved because of the lack of support from opposition politicians. "This stance is simply a whim, which we will reject as many times as necessary," Mothers of Plaza de Mayo member Nora Cortiñas insisted. "The national justice system aims to stay in power to promote more political persecution,” Yasky stated, stressing that the impeachment approval will avoid processes similar to those against former Presidents Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (Brazil) and Evo Morales (Bolivia) in Argentina.